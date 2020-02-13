Singer-songwriter Cam has released her first new single in two years. On Thursday (Feb. 13), the artist dropped "Till There's Nothing Left." Press play above to listen.

Driven by a repeating vocal line, finger snaps and an echo-y, slightly ominous beat, "Till There's Nothing Left" is a profession of love until the very end, both literally and ... uh, physically. The song's accompanying music video, directed by Dano Cerney and filmed at Portland, Tenn.'s Hitching Post Western Saloon, finds the bar's patrons living it up as the world literally crashes down around them.

"It’s the end of the world, and I know a little place in the eye of the storm," Cam explains of the clip. "Let’s live our last moments dancing together in the neon glow."

Cam co-wrote "Till There's Nothing Left" with star Nashville tunesmith Hillary Lindsey and pop-oriented songwriters Tyler Johnson and Jeff Bhasker, who also produced the single. The track is about the singer's husband of three years, Adam Weaver, with whom she recently had her first child.

"My husband and I will go drive and have a quickie in the back of the car. Why am I embarrassed to sing about that?" Cam says in a press release. ""Till There’s Nothing Left" is a commitment. It's saying -- I am gonna love you with everything I have, physically, spiritually, I'm so in."

Per a press release, "Till There's Nothing Left" is the lead single from Cam's sophomore album, which will arrive later in 2020. Her major-label debut, Untamed, arrived five years ago, in December of 2015, to critical acclaim. That project includes her hit single "Burning House."

Cam followed her first album with the 2017 single "Diane," but she has not released a full new project since. However, she's collaborated with Diplo and toured with Sam Smith; together, Cam and Smith also wrote his song "Palace."

Cam has also become a vocal advocate for women in music in general, and in country music specifically. She is part of the Recording Academy's diversity and inclusion task force, which formed in 2018.