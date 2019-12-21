Country Singer Cam, Husband Adam Weaver Welcome First Child

Country star Cam and her husband Adam Weaver are new parents! The couple recently welcomed their first child together, a baby girl.

Lucy Marvel Weaver was born via C-section, her mama revealed on Instagram on Saturday (Dec. 21). She was breech at 39 weeks, Cam writes, so doctors scheduled a next-day surgery to get her into the world.

"And here we are ... three of us now," Cam says.

Cam (real name Camaron Ochs) met Weaver, a business broker with Nashville’s First Choice Business Brokers, in September of 2015. The couple wed the following fall in a small ceremony in California.

Cam used social media to announce the couple’s first child together in mid-October. By that time, she was well into her pregnancy, of course.

"We've been keeping a secret to ourselves for the past seven months," she said in the reveal video. "But I feel like it's time to let you guys in on it."