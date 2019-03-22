Brett Young Turns Brooks & Dunn’s ‘Ain’t Nothing ‘Bout You’ Into a Country Slow Jam [LISTEN]

Brooks & Dunn enlisted Brett Young for a remake of their hit "Aint Nothing 'Bout You" for their forthcoming Reboot album, and of the tracks they've shared from the project so far, it's the one that's most different from the original song. Readers can press play above to hear the collaboration.

For Reboot, Kix Brooks, Ronnie Dunn and Young turned "Ain't Nothing 'Bout You" from a more rockin' profession of love into a country slow jam -- right in like with Young's catalog of hits, and a unique, though not out-of-left-field, twist on the track. Young leads the song's first verse, while Dunn turns up the soul and sultriness in the second verse.

“[Producer] Dann [Huff] really ran with this one,” Ronnie Dunn says in a press release. “He locked into this funky groove on the guitar with a killer light-R&B vibe, and it’s perfect for Brett’s voice.”

A multi-week No. 1 song, and the top country song of the year in 2001, "Ain't Nothing 'Bout You" was co-written by Tom Shapiro and Rivers Rutherford. The song was the first single from the duo's Steers & Stripes album and was nominated for Single of the Year at the CMA Awards.

"I was so honored to get asked to be on this project with Brooks & Dunn; the lineup on this record is through-the-roof talent, and the guys are country music icons,” says Young. “As soon as I got into the studio, Ronnie and Kix made me feel so comfortable, which I was so thankful for ..."

Brooks & Dunn's collaboration with Young is one of 12 songs on Reboot, the album that the duo is set to release this spring. The projects features duets of some of their biggest hits with today's hottest country artists. "Ain't Nothing 'Bout You" follows the release of collaborations with Kane Brown on "Believe," Luke Combs on "Brand New Man," Jon Pardi on "My Next Broken Heart" and Lanco on "Mama Don't Get Dressed Up for Nothing." The album will also include duets with Kacey Musgraves, Thomas Rhett, Ashley McBryde, Midland, Brothers Osborne, Cody Johnson and Tyler Booth.

Reboot is due out on April 5; the album will be Brooks & Dunn's first release since 2007's Cowboy Town. The duo announced in 2009 that they were splitting up, after more than 20 years together; their Last Rodeo Tour concluded on Sept. 3, 2010, at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, but they reunited five years later for a still-running Las Vegas residency with Reba McEntire.

The year 2019 is shaping up to be a big one for Brooks & Dunn: They are set to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and will also be the subject of a Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum exhibit later this year.

