Brett Eldredge has re-recorded his moving early hit, "Raymond," to help raise awareness of Alzheimer's, a progressive disease that attacks memory and other important mental functions. Alzheimer's is one of the top 10 leading causes of death in the U.S., per the CDC.

The country singer wrote the track in honor of his grandmother, who was diagnosed with the disease when he was just starting to find success in the music industry. "Raymond" tells the story of a man who works at an assisted living facility, and the relationship he develops with a patient who thinks he is actually her son.

"Tells me get washed up for supper 'fore your daddy gets home," he sings. "She goes on about the weather, how she can't believe it's already 1943. She calls me Raymond and that's alright by me."

“Instead of saying ‘You know, I’m not your son,’ and making her feel wrong for having some disease or not being able to remember, he goes along with it and it keeps a smile on her face,” Eldredge explained in an interview with People.

In the video, the 33-year-old performer supplies a stripped-down version of the song, alongside personal commentary.

“From the moment I watched my grandmother go through this, I knew that I wanted to help make sure that others didn’t have to go through seeing somebody struggling with Alzheimer’s disease,” Eldredge explains. “I really do feel that we are going to find a day when Alzheimer’s is no more, and we will sing a lot more songs about it.”

Brett Eldredge has been keeping a low profile for the past year, taking a break from social media to refocus on his music. Although his March 25 tour date in Johnstown, Pa. was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, he still has multiple tour stops scheduled throughout the summer.