Brett Eldredge Brings High-Spirited ‘Songs About You’ to ‘GMA’

Brett Eldredge brought some fun to ABC's Good Morning America on Wednesday (June 28) by performing "Songs About You," his latest single and the title track of his new album.

Although uptempo, the song details the arduous process of trying to get over a past relationship. As Eldredge sings, when the tune's character starts moving on, a song reminds him of his ex-love and the memories come rushing back. The song's production contrasts with the bittersweet story, however, offering upbeat, jazzy instrumentation.

Eldredge belted the song on GMA while moving around the stage and interacting with his band, making for an energetic start to the morning.

Eldredge chatted with the Good Morning America hosts in an interview following the performance, in which he talked about what makes his Songs About You album unique.

"It's very raw. The record is very stripped back," he says. "Some of the songs I wrote in Montana, and you can hear the fire crackling in the background. It's just guitar and the vocal . . . I just love when it's that honest and real and heartfelt, and I think that was the real win in this record."

Eldredge also talked with the hosts about being an uncle to his newborn nephew, whom he debuted on Instagram earlier this week.

"Life update…I’m an uncle now and I’m here to spoil this lil guy and sing away all the hiccups," he wrote, alongside a video of himself singing "Mean to Me" to his nephew.

Songs About You features 12 tracks, including "Holy Water," which he recently performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He recently told Taste of Country how many of the songs on the album stem from his ongoing journey for good mental health.

Eldredge will continue his Songs About You Tour on Friday, July 22, in Saratoga, Calif.