Brett Eldredge Books Three Nashville Shows to Kick Off This Year’s Christmas Season

Country music's very own modern-day Christmas crooner is already making his holiday plans for 2022. Brett Eldredge announced on Monday (Aug. 1) that he'll be kicking off this year's holiday season with three Glow Live Tour stops in Nashville.

Taking place November 25, 26 and 27, the shows will be held at the city's famed Ryman Auditorium.

Live Christmas music is something of a theme for Eldredge, who has mounted multiple Glow Live Tour's since 2019, naming his trek after his 2016 holiday project, Glow. The singer typically makes Ryman stops on his holiday tours, and usually, the Nashville dates are just the beginning, with Eldredge going on to bring holiday cheer to cities across the country.

So far, the only Glow Live Tour dates on the singer's official calendar are the three Nashville shows, but that could certainly change. When he shared the news on social media, he added, "stay tuned for more news regarding Christmas shows!"

After the successful release of Glow in 2016, Eldredge returned to his passion for holiday music in 2021 with the release of Mr. Christmas. On both holiday projects, Eldredge combines Christmas classics with some festive originals, borrowing elements of big band style and soul into the singer-songwriter country aesthetic fans know and love from his non-holiday material.

Tickets to Eldredge's November shows at the Ryman go on sale this Friday (Aug. 5), but as always, members of his fan club, The Locals, will have first dibs. They'll be able to access a special pre-sale that starts on Tuesday (Aug. 2)