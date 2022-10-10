Brett Eldredge’s ‘Glow’ Live Tour Returns for 2022 Holiday Season

Brett Eldredge will spread some holiday cheer across the U.S. with a very special headlining trek later this year.

The country star will kick off his annual Glow Live Tour with a three-night residency at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on Nov. 25, 26 and 27. Eldredge will stop in cities across the U.S., including two nights at New York City's Beacon Theatre, before wrapping up with two back-to-back shows in Boston on Dec. 20 and 21.

Eldredge's holiday tour became a yearly tradition for the Illinois native following the release of his successful 2016 Christmas-themed record Glow. In Oct. 2021, he shared Mr. Christmas, his second holiday album, which features a mix of classic covers and original material. That year also marked the highly-anticipated return of his Glow Live Tour, which he skipped in 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Tickets for the 2022 Glow Live Tour go on sale Friday (Oct. 24) at 10AM local time. Members of Eldredge's fan club, The Locals, will receive early access to ticket pre-sales beginning Oct. 11. Additional ticketing details are available at Eldredge's official website.

Brett Eldredge's 2022 Glow Live Tour Dates:

Nov. 25 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

Nov. 26 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

Nov. 27 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

Dec. 1 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Playhouse Square

Dec. 2 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Dec. 3 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Stifel Theatre

Dec. 6 – Washington, D.C. @ DAR Constitution Hall

Dec. 9 – New York, N.Y. @ Beacon Theatre

Dec. 10 – New York, N.Y. @ Beacon Theatre

Dec. 13 – Grand Prairie, Texas @ Texas Trust CU Theatre

Dec. 15 – Chicago, Ill. @ Chicago Theatre

Dec. 16 – Chicago, Ill. @ Chicago Theatre

Dec. 20 – Boston, Mass. @ Orpheum Theatre

Dec. 21 – Boston, Mass. @ Orpheum Theatre

