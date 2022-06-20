The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Jordan Fletcher, The Young Fables + More

"Can't Keep Up" is an addictively jubilant number that's perfeclty layered with a horn section, chest-thumping percussion, euphoric handclaps, gospel-like gang vocals and other jazz-influenced instrumentation.

Lyrically, the song invites listeners to break out of the monotony of life and let loose, celebrate and enjoy the present moment.

"Pour me a glass of something special / I’m in the mood to celebrate / Dance like the devil went down to Georgia / ’Cause he can’t keep up with hell we raise," Eldredge sings on the exuberant, larger-than-life chorus.

"Can't Keep Up" is the opening track of Eldredge's brand-new album, Songs About You, and was co-written with esteemed songwriters Heather Morgan and Nathan Chapman. -- Jeremy Chua