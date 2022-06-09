8 Songs You Didn’t Know Brett Eldredge Wrote
Illinois native Brett Eldredge first burst onto the country scene with the release of his 2013 debut record Bring You Back. The album spawned three No. 1 hits, "Don't Ya," "Beat of the Music" and "Mean to Me," and kicked off a career that's lasted nearly a decade.
Eldredge kept the momentum going with the release of his 2015 album Illinois, which included the infectious singles "Lose My Mind," "Drunk on Your Love" and the romantic ode "Wanna Be That Song." Just two years later, his impressive self-titled record showcased a more evolved sound, which was spotlighted on singles "Somethin' I'm Good At," "The Long Way" and "Love Someone."
Although Eldredge's career was continuing to flourish, the 36-year-old wanted a change of pace. He stepped away from all social media platforms and switched out his smartphone for an old school flip phone, allowing himself to put a new focus on writing music and staying in the moment. With a new batch of music ready to go, he recruited Ian Fitchuk and Daniel Tashian, who produced Kacey Musgraves' Golden Hour, to work on the project. Released in 2020, the incredibly personal Sunday Drive showed off a more organic, stripped-down sound that gave a new depth to Eldredge's sound.
A longtime fan of classic crooners like Frank Sinatra, Eldredge has also recorded two retro, big band-inspired holiday albums: 2016's Glow and 2021's Mr. Christmas. Although most know Eldredge for his vocal talents and energetic personality, he's also proved himself as a truly gifted songwriter. The vast majority of the tracks within his musical catalog have either been fully written or co-written by Eldredge, which is one of the reasons why his music consistently feels authentic, raw and heartfelt.
Eldredge is gearing up to release his fifth studio album, Songs About You, on June 17. Fans have gotten a sneak preview of what's to come from this latest collection of music with the release of the record's heartbreaking title track, along with follow-up cuts "Wait Up For Me" and "I Feel Fine."
Ahead of this new batch of music, let's take at eight great country songs written by Brett Eldredge and recorded by other artists.
"You Moved Up in Your World"Recorded by Mark Chesnutt
Mark Chesnutt recorded the honky-tonk heartbreaker "You Moved Up in Your World" for his 2016 record Tradition Lives. Eldredge penned the old school country track with Dale Dodson and the late Curly Putman, who wrote the country classic "Green, Green Grass of Home."
"When They're Gone (Lyle County)"Recorded by David Nail ft. Little Big Town
Eldredge paired up with Scooter Carusoe, the man behind country hits like Kenny Chesney's "Anything But Mine" and Chris Janson's "Drunk Girl," to pen this imagery-laden ode to country life. David Nail recruited Little Big Town to record the song, which he included on his critically acclaimed 2014 record I'm a Fire.
"Watch the World End"Recorded by Trace Adkins ft. Colbie Callait
Penned by Eldredge and Jeremy Spillman, "Watch the World End" provided a surprising collaboration from Trace Adkins and pop singer-songwriter Colbie Callait in 2013. The tune was included on Adkins' fourteenth studio album, Love Will...
"A-Ok"Recorded by Neil McCoy
Neil McCoy chose "A-Ok" to become the lead single from his 2012 album XII, which was co-produced by Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert and Brent Rowan. Eldredge teamed up with superstar songwriters Barry Dean and Luke Laird to pen the tune.
"Wide Awake"Recorded by Jake Owen
"Wide Awake" is the third track on Jake Owen's breakout 2011 record Barefoot Blue Jean Night. Eldredge wrote the track with fellow country talent David Lee Murphy and hit songwriter Rivers Rutherford, whose songs have become hits for Tim McGraw, Kenny Chesney, Montgomery Gentry and many more.
"I Think I’ve Had Enough"Recorded by Gary Allan
Gary Allan included "I Think I’ve Had Enough" as the second track from his eighth studio album, Get Off on the Pain, which was released in 2010. Eldredge co-wrote the track with Pat McLaughlin, who also penned Steve Wariner's "Lynda," as well as Tanya Tucker and Delbert McClinton's hit duet "Tell Me About It."
"Timeless"Recorded by Dallas Smith
"Timeless" became the title track of Canadian country singer Dallas Smith's fourth solo album, which was released in 2020. The song was written by Eldredge, Grammy Award-winning producer David Garcia, Josh Miller and Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard.
"Adios Old Friend"Recorded by the Cast of 'Nashville'
Penned by Eldredge and Kim Tribble, "Adios Old Friend" was performed by character Gunnar Scott (played by Sam Palladio) during a season two episode of the country music-themed television drama Nashville.