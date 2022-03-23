Since Brett Eldredge's debut studio album, Bring You Back, was released in 2013, the singer has been able to celebrate a solid string of successes: five No. 1 singles, seven songs certified platinum and nominations for a number of different honors, ranging from the ACM Awards to Teen Choice Awards.

Eldredge has also become known as a songwriter and singer who can craft both a foot-tapping party anthem and a stripped-down love song with similar ease. Songs that exemplify both edges of Eldredge's spectrum appear on The Boot's list of the Top 10 Brett Eldredge Songs.