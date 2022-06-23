Brett Eldredge appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night (June 22), bringing with him his heavenly tune, "Holy Water," from his brand new album, Songs About You.

Eldredge took the stage while a piano played the soft, hymn-like intro. With gold-tinted lights shining behind him, he launched into it, singing the first verse about being "on the verge of breaking" before finding someone who made "all this hell disappear."

Piano accompaniment continues into the chorus while Eldredge sings lyrics comparing the subject of the song to "Holy Water."

"You are my holy water / You are my river thee / Wash me away and take me higher / 'Cause somethin' 'bout your love just sets me free / Somethin' 'bout your love just sets me free," he sings.

The tune's church-like quality is only amplified by background singers joining Eldredge throughout the song. Eldredge continues into an electrifying bridge, taking the tune up a notch before singing the final chorus.

The country star originally released "Holy Water" in December of 2021 as a teaser track from his fifth studio album. The song is now featured on his new album, Songs About You, which was released on June 17. The project also features the previously released title track, "I Feel Fine," "Want That Back" and "Wait Up for Me," along with eight others. Eldredge released "Songs About You" as his new radio single, following 2021's "Good Day."

The singer is also on his Songs About You Tour this summer — it kicked off on June 19 in Wheaton, Ill. He will continue the tour on July 22 in Saratoga, Calif., and it will wrap up in Saginaw, Mich. on Sep. 24.