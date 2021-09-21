Breland tells a timeless story to a new generation with his cover of Deana Carter's "Strawberry Wine." The nostalgia-fueled love song, the up-and-comer says, "transcended time."

Breland's "Strawberry Wine" cover is part of the Spotify Singles series. The "My Truck" singer's parents are both gospel singers, so he didn't get introduced to country music until high school and college; he was born in 1995, so by then, the '90s were well past over, but he says he noticed a "playfulness" to the decade's country hits, and was attracted, as a songwriter, to "the way they were telling some of those stories."

"One of my favorite things about country music is how beautifully the stories are told. I can still remember my first love, and even though "Strawberry Wine" is from a young woman’s perspective, the heart of the story is so universal," Breland says. "I wanted to be able to help give new life to such a timeless song."

"Strawberry Wine" comes from Carter's 1996 album Did I Shave My Legs for This? Matraca Berg and Gary Harrison co-wrote the song, which several artists, including Trisha Yearwood, passed on before Carter made it a two-week No. 1 single and 1997's CMA Single of the Year. "Strawberry Wine" also earned a Grammy and an ACM Awards nomination.

In addition to Breland's "Strawberry Wine" cover, Parker McCollum and Tenille Arts have released their own '90s country covers as Spotify Singles, of George Strait's "Carrying Your Love With Me" and the Chicks' "Wide Open Spaces," respectively. All three arrived on Tuesday (Sept. 21), as part of the launch of a '90s country-focused campaign from Spotify that also includes an interactive digital platform.

