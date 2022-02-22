Born January 4, 1966, Deana Carter rose to stardom in 1996 with the release of her acclaimed debut record Did I Shave My Legs for This? The Nashville, Tenn. native first got her foot in the door when her demo tape caught the ear of country legend Willie Nelson, who then invited the then unknown singer-songwriter to be a part of the 1994 Farm Aid concert lineup. A record deal soon followed, and the first song from Did I Shave My Legs for This? was "Strawberry Wine," a No. 1 hit that has become a modern country classic.

"Strawberry Wine" catapulted Carter into the spotlight, earning her Grammy Award nomination for Best Country Female Vocal Performance, a CMA Award for Single of the Year and three ACM Award nominations, including Top New Female Vocalist. The track was followed by two more No. 1 hits, "We Danced Anyway" and "How Do I Get There."

Eight years after the release of her fourth studio album I'm Just a Girl, Kenny Chesney recorded and released his own version of the record's third track "You and Tequila." The song, which Carter co-wrote with Matraca Berg, was a Top 10 hit for Chesney and earned Carter another Grammy nomination, this time as a songwriter in the 2012 awards' Best Country Song category.

In 2021, Carter celebrated the 25th anniversary of Did I Shave My Legs for This? by releasing a remastered edition of the record, including new versions of the record's title track and "Strawberry Wine" that include vocal contributions from Vince Gill, Ashley McBryde, Lauren Alaina, Sara Evans, Martina McBride, Terri Clark and Kylie Morgan.

For this look back at Carter's career so far, we'll focus on her original solo material and discuss the impact each of these cuts have had on country music. Read on to see our picks for Deana Carter's 10 best songs.