Phil Vassar and Deana Carter have teamed up for their first-ever duet together. The two artists, who are responsible for country hits including "Just Another Day in Paradise" (Vassar) and "Strawberry Wine" (Carter), recorded an optimistic holiday song titled "Brand New Year," premiering exclusively on Taste of Country and The Boot today (Nov. 3).

The song ushers in the feel-good Christmas spirit with a slow piano intro featuring cascading chimes. String instruments join the piano as Vassar and Carter begin to sing, describing a serene and romantic winter night with "snow falling quiet" and the moon "shining bright." The verse then describes a couple feeling grateful for their blessings and making a wish "with a Christmas kiss."

The two continue in the chorus, singing about the "sad and lonely" state of the world, and wondering if there's enough Christmas magic to heal some of these problems. They decide to let their love guide them through, and they toast to bringing "dreams and peace and love" into the New Year.

Vassar and Carter continue this hopeful theme throughout the second verse and the rest of the song, as the string section intensifies and bells add to the mix. They end the song by harmonizing one last time together.

Vassar and Carter co-wrote "Brand New Year" along with famed songwriter Steve Dorff. The tune speaks to the magic of the holiday season and hope and optimism that is found at the beginning of each new year.

Vassar and Carter's holiday duet follows news of their co-headlining Coming Home for Christmas Tour. Vassar has a tradition of embarking on Christmas tours every year, and this year, he invites Carter, whom he calls one of his "oldest, dearest friends."

"She’s an amazing talent and an even better person," Vassar says. "She is actually one of the first people I met when I came to town, and I’m just so excited to get to go on this tour with her!"

Calling "Brand New Year" a "new old school-sounding classic Christmas song," Vassar says he loves "that it reminds me of what I grew up listening to, Nate King Cole, Frank Sinatra or Bing Crosby.”

“I���m so in love with the new Christmas songs that I got to write with Phil & Steve Dorff & can’t wait to be on tour singing them to ring in the best season of the year!" Carter adds. "I truly believe that ‘Brand New Year’ could be a new standard ‘go-to’ for the holidays for years to come!”

Vassar and Carter are also set to release another original Christmas song, "Coming Home for Christmas." Both tracks will appear on his upcoming EP.

The Coming Home for Christmas Tour kicks off Nov. 25 in Renfro Valley, Ky., and runs through Dec. 18, ending in Oxford, Ala.