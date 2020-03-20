Brad Paisley promised special guests at his coronavirus quarantine virtual concert -- and he delivered. The country star brought Tim McGraw, Carrie Underwood and Chris Young into his home (via video chat, of course) for his Thursday evening (March 20) performance.

With his wife, actor Kimberly Williams-Paisley, operating the cameras and in front of an audience of his sons' stuffed animals (at least, we presume they belong to them!), Paisley performed an hour-long virtual show from a home studio. "This is the craziest production I've ever tried to do," the star admitted as he monitored fans' requests.

"Hope everybody's at home. I hope you're having a great time with your family or whoever you're with right now," Paisley added. "As an introvert myself, this has been not the worst thing that I've ever been through yet."

Paisley's at-home set kicked off with "Mud on the Tires," and also included "Little Moments," "Old Alabama" and other hits. For "Remind Me," he called up Underwood, who took a break from making dinner at her own home to sing with Paisley.

"I'd invite you over, but ...," Underwood joked.

For a George Strait cover request, Paisley dialed up not the King of Country, but McGraw, who grabbed a guitar and gamely dueted on "The Fireman" with Paisley. The two ended with a promise to collaborate together again.

"I hope you guys are doing well and taking care of each other, man," McGraw told Paisley. "This is a good time for family to be together, I think ... I feel so honored to be a part of this family of musicians, because we get to do this."

Young was Paisley's final special guest of the set, for Paisley's hit "I'm Still a Guy." Young, too, promised a virtual concert of his own "very soon," and told fans, "If you can stay home, stay home. Stay safe."

Fans can watch Paisley's entire Facebook Live set above.

According to the World Health Organization -- which declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) a pandemic on March 11 -- over 214,000 cases of the disease and 8,733 deaths because of it have been reported globally as of March 18. In the United States, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 7,038 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 97 deaths as of March 18.

Within country music, artists are doing their part by either postponing or canceling both concerts and entire tours, while festival organizers are both rescheduling and canceling springtime events. Among others, the annual Stagecoach festival, usually held in April, will now take place in October, while Zac Brown Band have chosen to delay the remainder of their springtime tour dates.

Paisley is one of a number of artists who are performing virtual shows while fans are stuck at home and events are canceled or postponed. On Monday night (March 16), Keith Urban played a mini-live set from his warehouse, while Luke Combs offered a short set on Tuesday night (March 17).