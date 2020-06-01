Brad Paisley’s ‘Who Needs Pictures': All of the Songs, Ranked

Twenty-one years ago, singer, songwriter, guitarist, awards show host and insurance pitchman Brad Paisley was a 26-year-old dreamer with hopes that his debut album, Who Needs Pictures (released June 1, 1999), might someday launch him into the same stratosphere as such quirky, multi-talented heroes as Roger Miller and Little Jimmy Dickens.

Paisley entered country music's family circle as its newest guitar-slinging jokester in short order, in part because of a stellar debut album that’s more indebted to the classics than some might assume. Read on to see how the tracks on Who Needs Pictures -- an album featuring 12 Paisley co-writes and an earnest and powerful rendition of a gospel standard -- stack up against each other.