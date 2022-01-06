Billy Strings Announces Spring 2022 Headlining Tour Dates
Billy Strings is extending his headlining tour once again into spring 2022. The 29-year-old Grammy Award winner has announced multiple tour dates in April and May, including two three-night residencies.
The acclaimed guitarist and singer-songwriter will perform two consecutive nights at Santa Barbara Bowl along with two additional dates in California. He'll stop in Nevada and Texas before performing three nights at Florida's St. Augustine Amphitheatre. The trek will come to a close with a short residency at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium, with performances scheduled for May 6th, 7th and 8th.
Billy Strings is currently touring in support of his latest album Renewal, which was features 16 new tracks that infuse elements of psych, metal and rock with traditional bluegrass. Produced by Jonathan Wilson and recorded at Nashville’s Sound Emporium Studios, Renewal stands as one of his most impressive and innovative records to date.
Tickets for Billy Strings' newly announced 2022 tour dates, which are listed below in bold, will go on-sale this Friday (Jan. 7) at 10 a.m. CT. Fans can find more information on ticketing at his official website.
Billy Strings' 2022 Tour Dates:
February 3 — Port Chester, N.Y. @ The Capitol Theatre
February 4 — Port Chester, N.Y. @ The Capitol Theatre
February 5 — Port Chester, N.Y. @ The Capitol Theatre
February 6 — Port Chester, N.Y. @ The Capitol Theatre
February 11— Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum
February 12 — Norfolk, Va. @ Chartway Arena
February 15 — Augusta, Ga. @ Bell Auditorium
February 16 — Augusta, Ga. @ Bell Auditorium
February 18 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Civic Auditorium
February 19 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Civic Auditorium
February 26 — Tempe, Ariz. @ Innings Festival
March 3 — Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee
March 4 — Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee
March 5 — Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee
March 9 — Cleveland, Ohio @ KeyBank State Theatre
March 11 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
March 12 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
April 1-3 — Olympic Valley, Calif. — WinterWonderGrass Tahoe
April 9 — Santa Barbara, Calif. — Santa Barbara Bowl
April 10 — Santa Barbara, Calif. — Santa Barbara Bowl
April 13 — Santa Ana, Calif. — Observatory
April 15 — Las Vegas, Nev. — Brooklyn Bowl
April 16 — San Diego, Calif. — Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
April 21 — Houston, Texas — 713 Music Hall
April 22 — Austin, Texas — Moody Amphitheater
April 23 — Dallas, Texas — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
April 29 — St. Augustine, Fla. — St. Augustine Amphitheatre
April 30 — St. Augustine, Fla. — St. Augustine Amphitheatre
May 1 — St. Augustine, Fla. — St. Augustine Amphitheatre
May 6 — Nashville, Tenn. — Ryman Auditorium
May 7 — Nashville, Tenn. — Ryman Auditorium
May 8 — Nashville, Tenn. — Ryman Auditorium
August 26-28—Tisbury, MA—Beach Road Weekend
