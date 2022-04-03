Béla Fleck’s ‘My Bluegrass Heart’ Wins Best Bluegrass Album at 2022 Grammy Awards

Béla Fleck's My Bluegrass Heart was named Best Bluegrass Album at the 2022 Grammy Awards, which were held today (April 3).

The project was nominated alongside Billy Strings' Renewal, The Infamous Stringdusters' A Tribute To Bill Monroe, Sturgill Simpson's Cuttin’ Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions) and Rhonda Vincent's Music Is What I See.

The award for Best Americana Album was one of many presented during the 2022 Grammy Premiere ceremony, which was streamed lived via the Grammy Awards website and on YouTube. Jon Batiste's "Cry" won the awards for both Best American Roots Song and Best American Roots Performance. Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi’s They’re Calling Me Home won the title of Best Folk Album, beating out fellow nominees Mary Chapin Carpenter, Tyler Childers, Madison Cunningham and Sarah Jarosz.

Three out of the four country categories were also announced during the Premiere ceremony. Chris Stapleton won Best Country Solo Performance for "You Should Probably Leave," as well as Best Country Song for "Cold." Brothers Osborne were also awarded Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their personal and heartfelt track "Younger Me."

The 2022 Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, April 3, with comedian and late-night TV host Trevor Noah as host. The televised ceremony will begin at 8PM ET on CBS, will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. The show was pushed back from late January due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

