See a Full List of the 2022 Grammy Awards Winners (Country)

The winners of the 2022 Grammy Awards have been announced, and some of the biggest names in country music are among those who are taking home top awards.

The Grammy winners in three of the main country categories were announced on Sunday afternoon (April 3) in a ceremony prior to the televised show slated to air later on Sunday evening. Chris Stapleton took home Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song, while Brothers Osborne won their first-ever Grammy Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, giving an emotional acceptance speech afterward.

Stapleton also won Best Country Album for Starting Over, sweeping his categories.

Mickey Guyton and Stapleton led the way in country categories in the 2022 Grammy nominations, with each snagging three nominations. Kacey Musgraves scored two nods, and Brothers Osborne, Miranda Lambert and Sturgill Simpson also picked up two nominations in country categories.

Jimmie Allen was nominated for the all-genre award for Best New Artist in 2022, and Brandi Carlile's "Right on Time" was nominated in the all-genre Record of the Year category.

Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton both received nominations in the Best Traditional Pop Vocal category, for their albums That's Life and A Holly Dolly Christmas, respectively. Carrie Underwood's faith-based album, My Savior, was nominated for Best Roots Gospel Album.

The 2022 Grammy Awards aired live on CBS and Paramount+ from 8PM to 11:30 PM EST on Sunday night.

2022 Grammy Awards Winners (Country):

Best Country Solo Performance

Luke Combs, "Forever After All"

Mickey Guyton, "Remember Her Name"

Jason Isbell, "All I Do is Drive"

Kacey Musgraves, "Camera Roll"

Chris Stapleton, "You Should Probably Leave" — THE WINNER!

Best Country Duo / Group Performance

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, "If I Didn't Love You"

Brothers Osborne, "Younger Me" — THE WINNER!

Dan + Shay, "Glad You Exist"

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, "Chasing After You"

Miranda Lambert and Elle King, "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)"

Best Country Song (Awarded to Songwriters)

"Better Than We Found It" by Maren Morris (Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins and Laura Veltz)

"Camera Roll" by Kacey Musgraves (Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves and Daniel Tashian)

"Cold" by Chris Stapleton (Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon and Chris Stapleton) — THE WINNER!

"Country Again" by Thomas Rhett (Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley and Thomas Rhett)

"Fancy Like" by Walker Hayes (Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins and Shane Stevens)

"Remember Her Name" by Mickey Guyton (Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram and Parker Welling

Best Country Album

Brothers Osborne, Skeletons

Mickey Guyton, Remember Her Name

Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram, The Marfa Tapes

Sturgill Simpson, The Ballad of Dood & Juanita

Chris Stapleton, Starting Over — THE WINNER!

Best New Artist

Aroof Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo — THE WINNER!

Saweetie

Record of the Year

ABBA, "I Still Have Faith in You"

Jon Batiste, "Freedom"

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, "I Get a Kick Out of You"

Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon, "Peaches"

Brandi Carlile, "Right on Time"

Doja Cat feat. SZA, "Kiss Me More"

Billie Eilish, "Happier Than Ever"

Lil Nas X, "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"

Olivia Rodrigo, "Drivers License"

Silk Sonic, "Leave the Door Open" — THE WINNER!

Best Americana Album

Downhill from Everywhere, Jackson Brown

Leftover Feelings, John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band

Native Sons, Los Lobos — THE WINNER!

Outside Child, Allison Russell

Stand for Myself, Yola

Best American Roots Song (Awarded to Songwriters)

Rhiannon Giddens, "Avalon"

Valerie June, "Call Me a Fool"

Jon Batiste, "Cry" — THE WINNER!

Yola, "Diamond Studded Shoes"

Allison Russell, "Nightflyer"

Best American Roots Performance

Jon Batiste, "Cry" — THE WINNER!

Billy Strings, "Love and Regret"

Blind Boys of Alabama, "I Wish I Knew How it Would Feel to Be Free" (feat. Bela Fleck)

Brandy Clark, "Same Devil (feat. Brandi Carlile)

Alison Russell, "Nightflyer"

Best Bluegrass Album

Billy Strings, Renewal

Béla Fleck, My Bluegrass Heart — THE WINNER!

The Infamous Stringdusters, A Tribute to Bill Monroe

Sturgill Simpson, Cuttin' Grass Vol. 1: The Butcher Shoppe Sessions

Rhonda Vincent, Music is What I See

Best Folk Album

Mary Chapin Carpenter, One Night Lonely (Live)

Tyler Childers, Long Violent History

Madison Cunningham, Wednesday (Extended Edition)

Rhiannon Giddens (With Francesco Turrisi), They're Calling Me Home — THE WINNER!

Sarah Jerosz, Blue Heron Suite

