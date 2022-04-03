Jon Batiste’s ‘Cry’ Wins Best American Roots Song at 2022 Grammy Awards

Jon Batiste has walked away with his second win at the 2022 Grammy Awards. His track "Cry" was Best American Roots Song, just moments after winning Best American Roots Performance for the same track.

"Cry" was nominated alongside Allison Russell's "Nightflyer," Yola's "Diamond Studded Shoes," Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi's "Avalon," Valerie June ft. Carla Thomas' "Call Me a Fool," and “Bored" by Linda Chorney, ft. Becca Byram, EJ Ouellette & Trevor Sewellzz.

The award for Best American Roots Song was one of many presented during the 2022 Grammy Premiere ceremony, which was streamed lived via the Grammy Awards website and on YouTube. Three out of the four country categories were also announced during the Premiere ceremony. Chris Stapleton won Best Country Solo Performance for "You Should Probably Leave," as well as Best Country Song for "Cold." Brothers Osborne were also awarded Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their personal and heartfelt track "Younger Me."

The 2022 Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, April 3, with comedian and late-night TV host Trevor Noah as host. The televised ceremony will begin at 8PM ET on CBS, will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. The show was pushed back from late January due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can see the full list of winners from the 2022 Grammy Awards here, which will be updated throughout the evening.