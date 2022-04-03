Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi’s ‘They’re Calling Me Home’ Wins Best Folk Album at 2022 Grammy Awards

Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi's collaborative project They’re Calling Me Home, was named Best Folk Album at the 2022 Grammy Awards today (April 3).

The record was nominated alongside Mary Chapin Carpenter's One Night Lonely [Live], Tyler Childers' Long Violent History, Madison Cunningham's Wednesday (Extended Edition) and Sarah Jarosz's Blue Heron Suite.

The award for Best Folk Album was one of many presented during the 2022 Grammy Premiere ceremony, which was streamed lived via the Grammy Awards website and on YouTube. Jon Batiste's "Cry" won the awards for both Best American Roots Song and Best American Roots Performance. Los Lobos walked away with the Best Americana Album trophy for their critically acclaimed record Native Sons.

Three out of the four country categories were also announced during the Premiere ceremony. Chris Stapleton won Best Country Solo Performance for "You Should Probably Leave," as well as Best Country Song for "Cold." Brothers Osborne were also awarded Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their personal and heartfelt track "Younger Me."

The 2022 Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, April 3, with comedian and late-night TV host Trevor Noah as host. The televised ceremony will begin at 8PM ET on CBS, will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. The show was pushed back from late January due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can see the full list of winners from the 2022 Grammy Awards here, which will be updated throughout the evening.