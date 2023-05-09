Rhiannon Giddens Readies ‘You’re the One,’ Her First Solo Album in Six Years

Just one day after earning a Pulitzer Prize in Music for her work on the opera Omar, Rhiannon Giddens has unveiled plans for a brand new album.

Set for release on August 18, You're the One marks the acclaimed musician's first solo LP in six years, following 2017's Freedom Highway. The project is also Giddens' only record composed entirely of original tracks, which mix elements plucked from traditional folk and modern pop.

The record's moving title track, released today (May 9), was inspired by an impactful moment shared between Giddens and her now 10-year-old son shortly after his birth.

"Your life has changed forever, and you don't know it until you're in the middle of it and it hits you," Giddens says of the tender experience at the center of her song. "I held his little cheek up to my face, and was just reminded, 'Oh my God, my children—they have every bit of my heart.'"

Listen below:

Produced by Jack Splash, You're the One features 12 songs that showcase the depth and breadth of Giddens' musical knowledge and mastery. The project, which includes a collaboration with Jason Isbell, will showcase a bright and uplifting energy that breaks through genre lines.

"I hope that people just hear American music," she says. "Blues, jazz, Cajun, country, gospel, and rock—it's all there. I like to be where it meets organically. They're fun songs, and I wanted them to have as much of a chance as they could to reach people who might dig them but don't know anything about what I do. If they're introduced to me through this record, they might go listen to other music I've made and make some new discoveries."

After wrapping up a stretch of dates through the end of this month, Giddens will hit the road again in September for a U.S. tour supporting her new album. You can find a complete list of her upcoming tour stops on her official website.

Rhiannon Giddens, You’re the One Track List:

1. "Too Little, Too Late, Too Bad"

2. "You’re the One"

3. "Yet to Be" (feat. Jason Isbell)

4. "Wrong Kind of Right"

5. "Another Wasted Life"

6. "You Louisiana Man"

7. "If You Don’t Know How Sweet It Is"

8. "Hen in the Foxhouse"

9. "Who Are You Dreaming Of"

10. "You Put the Sugar in My Bowl"

11. "Way Over Yonder"

12. "Good Ol’ Cider"