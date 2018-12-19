The Boot News Roundup: Garth Brooks’ Notre Dame Concert Special to Re-air + More

Welcome to The Boot's News Roundup, a morning rundown of the news country music fans need to know. Read on to learn more about the latest goings-on in the country, Americana, bluegrass and folk genres.

CBS will give fans who missed the first airing of Garth Brooks' Notre Dame Stadium concert TV special a second chance to see the show. Garth: Live at Notre Dame! earned such high ratings with its Dec. 2 broadcast that the network has decided to re-air the event just after Christmas, on Dec. 28, at 8PM ET.

Jason Merritt, Getty Images for NARAS

Having teamed up with the Smithsonian Museum of African American History and Culture, Rhiannon Giddens is set to release Songs of Our Native Daughters, a 13-track album "based on historical notions and observations of slavery," according to a press release. The songs were written and performed by Giddens, Leyla McCalla, Allison Russell of Birds of Chicago and neo-folk singer Amythyst Kiah. Songs of Our Native Daughters is set for release on Feb. 22 via Smithsonian Folkways Recordings.

Getty Images

The Country Music Association is seeking to expand the genre's international presence with a new touring series that will bring artists to different countries across the globe. Dubbed Introducing Nashville, the six-date trek kicks off in Australia on March 18, with Brandy Clark, Devin Dawson, Lindsay Ell and Tenille Townes performing; each show will serve as a "Nashville writers' round, with artists appearing together in an acoustic lineup, performing and talking about their careers and personal stories," according to MusicRow. Frankie Ballard will also participate in the series with an industry event in Tokyo.