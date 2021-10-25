Jason Isbell and Allison Russell teamed up to cover the Stevie Nicks and Tom Petty classic "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" on Friday (Oct. 22), during Isbell's eight-night residency at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

Russell, who opened for Isbell by performing songs from her newest album, Outside Child, brought Isbell out during her set to play guitar and sing Tom Petty's vocals for their cover of the famous 1981 duet.

"Thanks so much for opening for yourself with me," she quipped as he joined her onstage. Watch their performance below:

Russell was among the 2021 Americana Honors & Awards Breakout Artist of the Year nominees, and she performed her song "Nightflyer," off of 2020's Outside Child, to open the September ceremony. During the 2021 Newport Folk Festival, she brought Chaka Khan, Yola, Joy Oladokun, Adia Victoria and Amythyst Kiah onstage to join her in performing Khan's 1978 hit "I'm Every Woman" during an all-star jam she curated.

Isbell recently concluded his eight nights at the Ryman, part of a fall and winter tour currently taking him and his band, the 400 Unit, across the country for stops in New York, California and the Midwest, as well as a string of dates across Tennessee, the Carolinas and Georgia. In addition to Russell, the openers for these shows are a star-studded cast that includes Oladokun, Victoria, Brittney Spencer, S.G. Goodman, the Rails, the War and Treaty, Hiss Golden Messenger, Strand of Oaks, Molly Tuttle, Morgan Wade, Gabe Lee and Shawn Colvin. Certain shows also feature special appearances from Lucinda Williams and Billy Strings.

