2020 Americana Honors & Awards Nominees Revealed

Brandi Carlile, John Prine, Tanya Tucker, Yola and more are among the nominees for the 2020 Americana Honors & Awards. The Americana Music Association revealed this year's full list of nominees on Monday (June 15).

There are six Americana Honors & Awards categories, each of which has been expanded this year to five nominees, "to further highlight the wide breadth of exemplary talent in the Americana music community," according to a press release from the Americana Music Association. (Song of the Year contains six nominees due to a tie in nominations.) A full list of 2020 nominees is below.

The 2020 Americana Honors & Awards are set for Sept. 16, at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. Organizers of the annual event are monitoring COVID-19-related guidelines about social distancing and mass gatherings to inform plans for the evening, so details about tickets for the show, performances during the show and additional parts of the festivities have yet to be announced.

The Americana Honors & Awards usually take place during the annual AmericanaFest, a week-long conference and music festival in Nashville. This year, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, AmericanaFest has been canceled and replaced with a digital event, the details of which are to be announced on Thursday (June 18).

2020 Americana Honors & Awards Nominees

Album of the Year

And It’s Still Alright, Nathaniel Rateliff, produced by James Barone, Patrick Meese and Nathaniel Rateliff

Country Squire, Tyler Childers, produced by David Ferguson and Sturgill Simpson

The Highwomen, The Highwomen, produced by Dave Cobb

Jaime, Brittany Howard, produced by Brittany Howard

While I’m Livin’, Tanya Tucker, produced by Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings

Artist of the Year

Brandi Carlile

Brittany Howard

John Prine

Tanya Tucker

Yola

Duo / Group of the Year

Black Pumas

Drive-By Truckers

The Highwomen

Buddy & Julie Miller

Our Native Daughters

Emerging Act of the Year

Black Pumas

Katie Pruitt

Aubrie Sellers

Billy Strings

Kelsey Waldon

Instrumentalist of the Year

Ellen Angelico

Annie Clements

Brittany Haas

Zachariah Hickman

Rich Hinman

Song of the Year

“And It’s Still Alright,” Nathaniel Rateliff, written by Nathaniel Rateliff

“Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker, written by Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker

“Crowded Table,” The Highwomen, written by Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Lori McKenna

“My Love Will Not Change,” Aubrie Sellers featuring Steve Earle, written by Billy Burnette and Shawn Camp

“Stay High,” Brittany Howard, written by Brittany Howard

“Thoughts and Prayers,” Drive-By Truckers, written by Patterson Hood