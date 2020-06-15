2020 Americana Honors & Awards Nominees Revealed
Brandi Carlile, John Prine, Tanya Tucker, Yola and more are among the nominees for the 2020 Americana Honors & Awards. The Americana Music Association revealed this year's full list of nominees on Monday (June 15).
There are six Americana Honors & Awards categories, each of which has been expanded this year to five nominees, "to further highlight the wide breadth of exemplary talent in the Americana music community," according to a press release from the Americana Music Association. (Song of the Year contains six nominees due to a tie in nominations.) A full list of 2020 nominees is below.
The 2020 Americana Honors & Awards are set for Sept. 16, at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. Organizers of the annual event are monitoring COVID-19-related guidelines about social distancing and mass gatherings to inform plans for the evening, so details about tickets for the show, performances during the show and additional parts of the festivities have yet to be announced.
The Americana Honors & Awards usually take place during the annual AmericanaFest, a week-long conference and music festival in Nashville. This year, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, AmericanaFest has been canceled and replaced with a digital event, the details of which are to be announced on Thursday (June 18).
2020 Americana Honors & Awards Nominees
Album of the Year
And It’s Still Alright, Nathaniel Rateliff, produced by James Barone, Patrick Meese and Nathaniel Rateliff
Country Squire, Tyler Childers, produced by David Ferguson and Sturgill Simpson
The Highwomen, The Highwomen, produced by Dave Cobb
Jaime, Brittany Howard, produced by Brittany Howard
While I’m Livin’, Tanya Tucker, produced by Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings
Artist of the Year
Brandi Carlile
Brittany Howard
John Prine
Tanya Tucker
Yola
Duo / Group of the Year
Black Pumas
Drive-By Truckers
The Highwomen
Buddy & Julie Miller
Our Native Daughters
Emerging Act of the Year
Black Pumas
Katie Pruitt
Aubrie Sellers
Billy Strings
Kelsey Waldon
Instrumentalist of the Year
Ellen Angelico
Annie Clements
Brittany Haas
Zachariah Hickman
Rich Hinman
Song of the Year
“And It’s Still Alright,” Nathaniel Rateliff, written by Nathaniel Rateliff
“Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker, written by Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker
“Crowded Table,” The Highwomen, written by Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Lori McKenna
“My Love Will Not Change,” Aubrie Sellers featuring Steve Earle, written by Billy Burnette and Shawn Camp
“Stay High,” Brittany Howard, written by Brittany Howard
“Thoughts and Prayers,” Drive-By Truckers, written by Patterson Hood
