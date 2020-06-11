AmericanaFest Canceled for 2020, But Annual Honors & Awards Will Still Go On

The Americana Music Association is shifting its plans for its annual conference and awards show in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. AmericanaFest 2020 has been canceled, but the annual Americana Honors & Awards show will still take place.

The Americana Music Association announced its plans on Thursday (June 11). AmericanaFest 2020 will be replaced with a to-be-announced, three-day virtual event "for our community to be able to come together safely and connect with one another this fall." Organizers will reveal their plans on June 18.

Though AmericanaFest 2020 is canceled, the 2020 Americana Honors & Awards ceremony will still take place as scheduled on Sept. 16, at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Nominees will be announced on Monday (June 15).

Ticketing details for the 2020 Americana Honors & Awards will be announced at a later date. Organizers explain that they are "consistently monitoring the COVID-19 situation" and will "be sure to keep you updated as we approach the ceremony date."

Currently, Davidson County, Tenn., in which Nashville is located, remains in the second of four phases of reopening following the novel coronavirus pandemic. Concerts, festivals and other mass gatherings across the United States are largely on hold due to the pandemic; on Wednesday (June 10), California's Stagecoach country music festival, which had been rescheduled from April to October, was canceled.

AmericanaFest 2021 is set for Sept. 21-26, in Nashville.