5 Impactful Country + Americana Songs From 2020 So Far

The year 2020 has been an historic one, and not necessarily in good ways. At the mid-year point, the United States is still navigating life in a global pandemic, and people across the country are protesting racial injustice with a renewed fervor.

In tumultuous times, many of us search for comfort and understanding in music. Even in these times of turmoil, country music has supplied listeners with songs that can help us keep moving forward, question the status quo and shine a light on our truths, no matter how dark or scary they may be.

These five songs from the first half of the year have each made a huge impact on the genre: They've connected with fans and helped mark an important chapter in history that won't soon be forgotten.