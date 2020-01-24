2019 Golden Boot Awards: See the Full List of Winners!
The Boot's readers have spoken: These are the winners of the 2019 Golden Boot Awards!
Luke Combs and Blake Shelton are this year's big GBA winners: Combs picked up Artist of the Year and Live Act of the Year, while Shelton won Song of the Year and Collaboration of the Year, for "God's Country" and "Dive Bar" with Garth Brooks, respectively. As an added testament to Combs' superstar status, one of his go-to songwriting buddies, Ray Fulcher, was named Songwriter of the Year.
Other 2019 Golden Boot Awards winners include Tyler Childers (Music Video of the Year), the Highwomen (Album of the Year) and George Strait (Living Legend Award). A complete list of nominees and winners is below.
Launched in 2014, the fan-voted, digital Golden Boot Awards feature nominees selected by The Boot's staff in 10 categories, including Artist of the Year, Collaboration of the Year, Songwriter of the Year and Living Legend, among others. Nominations were based on an artist's work in 2019 as a whole, and The Boot readers voted for about two weeks to determine the winners.
2019 Golden Boot Awards Winners
Artist of the Year
Brandi Carlile
Tyler Childers
Eric Church
Luke Combs -- WINNER
The Highwomen
Lil Nas X
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Tanya Tucker
Carrie Underwood
Album of the Year
Tyler Childers, Country Squire
Steve Earle, Guy
The Highwomen, The Highwomen -- WINNER
Randy Houser, Magnolia
Miranda Lambert, Wildcard
Midland, Let It Roll
Mike and the Moonpies, Cheap Silver and Solid Country Gold
Maren Morris, Girl
Jon Pardi, Heartache Medication
Kalie Shorr, Open Book
Live Act of the Year
Garth Brooks
Tyler Childers
Eric Church
Luke Combs -- WINNER
Jason Isbell
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Yola
Song of the Year
Ingrid Andress, “More Hearts Than Mine”
Tyler Childers, “All Your’n”
Luke Combs, “Beer Never Broke My Heart”
The Highwomen, “Redesigning Women”
Miranda Lambert, “Bluebird”
Lil Nas X + Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Ashley McBryde, “One Night Standards”
Jon Pardi, “Heartache Medication”
Runaway June, “Buy My Own Drinks”
Blake Shelton, “God’s Country” -- WINNER
New Artist of the Year
Ingrid Andress
Dillon Carmichael
Hardy
Lukas Nelson
Kalie Shorr
Mitchell Tenpenny -- WINNER
Tenille Townes
Molly Tuttle
Joshua Ray Walker
Yola
Music Video of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini, “Homecoming Queen”
Dierks Bentley, “Living”
Tyler Childers, “All Your’n” -- WINNER
The Highwomen, “Redesigning Women”
Lil Nas X + Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Ashley McBryde, “Girl Goin’ Nowhere”
Maren Morris, “Girl”
Runaway June, “Buy My Own Drinks”
Chris Stapleton, “Second One to Know”
Morgan Wallen, “Cover Me Up”
Living Legend Award
Clint Black
Garth Brooks
Charlie Daniels
Steve Earle
Vince Gill
John Hiatt
Alan Jackson
Kris Kristofferson
Jim Lauderdale
Loretta Lynn
Reba McEntire
Ronnie Milsap
Willie Nelson
Oak Ridge Boys
Dolly Parton
John Prine
Kenny Rogers
Ricky Skaggs
George Strait -- WINNER
Randy Travis
Shania Twain
The Year’s Most Unforgettable Moment
Garth Brooks wins CMA Entertainer of the Year (and Carrie Underwood and / or Eric Church doesn’t)
Ken Burns’ Country Music airs
The Highwomen debut
Miranda Lambert gets married
Lil Nas X takes over with “Old Town Road”
Kacey Musgraves sweeps the 2019 Grammy Awards
Jennifer Nettles asks for equal play with 2019 CMA Awards outfit
Dolly Parton surprises at 2019 Newport Folk Festival
Thomas Rhett prays at 2019 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony
Keith Urban wins 2019 ACM Entertainer of the Year -- WINNER
Collaboration of the Year
Garth Brooks + Blake Shelton, “Dive Bar” -- WINNER
Brooks & Dunn + Co., Reboot
Brandi Carlile, Shooter Jennings + Tanya Tucker, While I’m Livin’
Dan + Shay + Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”
Steve Earle + Co. “Old Friends”
Brantley Gilbert + Lindsay Ell, “What Happens in a Small Town”
The Highwomen, The Highwomen
Miranda Lambert + Maren Morris, “Way Too Pretty for Prison”
Lil Nas X + Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Our Native Daughters, Songs of Our Native Daughters
Songwriter of the Year
Busbee
Brandi Carlile
Erik Dylan
Erin Enderlin
Ray Fulcher -- WINNER
Nicolle Galyon
Ashley Gorley
Hardy
The Love Junkies
Shane McAnally