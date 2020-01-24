2019 Golden Boot Awards: See the Full List of Winners!

The Boot's readers have spoken: These are the winners of the 2019 Golden Boot Awards!

Luke Combs and Blake Shelton are this year's big GBA winners: Combs picked up Artist of the Year and Live Act of the Year, while Shelton won Song of the Year and Collaboration of the Year, for "God's Country" and "Dive Bar" with Garth Brooks, respectively. As an added testament to Combs' superstar status, one of his go-to songwriting buddies, Ray Fulcher, was named Songwriter of the Year.

Other 2019 Golden Boot Awards winners include Tyler Childers (Music Video of the Year), the Highwomen (Album of the Year) and George Strait (Living Legend Award). A complete list of nominees and winners is below.

Launched in 2014, the fan-voted, digital Golden Boot Awards feature nominees selected by The Boot's staff in 10 categories, including Artist of the Year, Collaboration of the Year, Songwriter of the Year and Living Legend, among others. Nominations were based on an artist's work in 2019 as a whole, and The Boot readers voted for about two weeks to determine the winners.

​​2019 Golden Boot Awards Winners​

Brandi Carlile

Tyler Childers

Eric Church

Luke Combs -- WINNER

The Highwomen

Lil Nas X

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Tanya Tucker

Carrie Underwood

Tyler Childers, Country Squire

Steve Earle, Guy

The Highwomen, The Highwomen -- WINNER

Randy Houser, Magnolia

Miranda Lambert, Wildcard

Midland, Let It Roll

Mike and the Moonpies, Cheap Silver and Solid Country Gold

Maren Morris, Girl

Jon Pardi, Heartache Medication

Kalie Shorr, Open Book

Garth Brooks

Tyler Childers

Eric Church

Luke Combs -- WINNER

Jason Isbell

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Yola

Ingrid Andress, “More Hearts Than Mine”

Tyler Childers, “All Your’n”

Luke Combs, “Beer Never Broke My Heart”

The Highwomen, “Redesigning Women”

Miranda Lambert, “Bluebird”

Lil Nas X + Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Ashley McBryde, “One Night Standards”

Jon Pardi, “Heartache Medication”

Runaway June, “Buy My Own Drinks”

Blake Shelton, “God’s Country” -- WINNER

Ingrid Andress

Dillon Carmichael

Hardy

Lukas Nelson

Kalie Shorr

Mitchell Tenpenny -- WINNER

Tenille Townes

Molly Tuttle

Joshua Ray Walker

Yola

Kelsea Ballerini, “Homecoming Queen”

Dierks Bentley, “Living”

Tyler Childers, “All Your’n” -- WINNER

The Highwomen, “Redesigning Women”

Lil Nas X + Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Ashley McBryde, “Girl Goin’ Nowhere”

Maren Morris, “Girl”

Runaway June, “Buy My Own Drinks”

Chris Stapleton, “Second One to Know”

Morgan Wallen, “Cover Me Up”

Clint Black

Garth Brooks

Charlie Daniels

Steve Earle

Vince Gill

John Hiatt

Alan Jackson

Kris Kristofferson

Jim Lauderdale

Loretta Lynn

Reba McEntire

Ronnie Milsap

Willie Nelson

Oak Ridge Boys

Dolly Parton

John Prine

Kenny Rogers

Ricky Skaggs

George Strait -- WINNER

Randy Travis

Shania Twain

Garth Brooks wins CMA Entertainer of the Year (and Carrie Underwood and / or Eric Church doesn’t)

Ken Burns’ Country Music airs

The Highwomen debut

Miranda Lambert gets married

Lil Nas X takes over with “Old Town Road”

Kacey Musgraves sweeps the 2019 Grammy Awards

Jennifer Nettles asks for equal play with 2019 CMA Awards outfit

Dolly Parton surprises at 2019 Newport Folk Festival

Thomas Rhett prays at 2019 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony

Keith Urban wins 2019 ACM Entertainer of the Year -- WINNER

Garth Brooks + Blake Shelton, “Dive Bar” -- WINNER

Brooks & Dunn + Co., Reboot

Brandi Carlile, Shooter Jennings + Tanya Tucker, While I’m Livin’

Dan + Shay + Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”

Steve Earle + Co. “Old Friends”

Brantley Gilbert + Lindsay Ell, “What Happens in a Small Town”

The Highwomen, The Highwomen

Miranda Lambert + Maren Morris, “Way Too Pretty for Prison”

Lil Nas X + Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Our Native Daughters, Songs of Our Native Daughters

Busbee

Brandi Carlile

Erik Dylan

Erin Enderlin

Ray Fulcher -- WINNER

Nicolle Galyon

Ashley Gorley

Hardy

The Love Junkies

Shane McAnally