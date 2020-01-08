2019 Golden Boot Awards: Vote Now for Live Act of the Year

Welcome to the sixth annual Golden Boot Awards! The Boot’s fan-voted digital awards, the Golden Boot Awards feature 10 categories of staff-selected nominees who made waves in the country music world in 2019. Readers can vote for their preferred winner in each category as often as once per hour through 11:59PM ET on Jan. 23. We’ll announce the winners on the site on Jan. 24.

Great songs deserve great live performances, something the 2019 Golden Boot Awards nominees for Live Act of the Year seem to have perfected.

Garth Brooks’ first year of his Stadium Tour was high energy and proved why, all these years later, a Brooks ticket is one of the most coveted in country music. Eric Church’s Double Down Tour, meanwhile, brought over three hours of music to fans on two consecutive nights in each city.

Luke Combs’ massive Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour wrapped up with two sold-out nights at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, solidifying his reputation as a can’t-miss live act. Maren Morris’ shows on Girl: The World Tour, too, felt both massive and intimate, showcasing her powerhouse of a voice.

Relative newcomer Yola stuns audiences with her raw and emotional voice, making her as hot a ticket as Morris. Another rising star, Tyler Childers, plays shows end up feeling like one hell of a party: no frills, just great music.

Jason Isbell and his band the 400 Unit continue to be one of the hottest tickets in the genre. His live shows are magnetic, and his seven-date residency at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium in October sold out almost instantly.

A Kacey Musgraves live show is inspirational and a lot of fun -- a testament to her unique knack for connecting with her audience – while on her 2019 Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour, Miranda Lambert literally brought girl power on the road. Carrie Underwood’s Cry Pretty Tour 360 did the same, packing arenas over 60 dates.

