2019 Golden Boot Awards: Vote Now for Song of the Year

Welcome to the sixth annual Golden Boot Awards! The Boot's fan-voted digital awards, the Golden Boot Awards feature 10 categories of staff-selected nominees who made waves in the country music world in 2019.

From the viral (“Old Town Road”) to the romantic (“All Your’n”) to the funny, yet painfully honest (“Beer Never Broke My Heart”), the 2019 nominees for Song of the Year in the Golden Boot Awards are made for playing loudly and on repeat.

You couldn’t go anywhere in 2019 without hearing Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road” – and the same could be said about Luke Combs’ “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” a catchy, guitar-heavy anthem about facing life’s heartbreaking challenges and pulling yourself up by your beer cans. Jon Pardi's fiddle-heavy "Heartache Medication" and Blake Shelton's dark, gothic "God's Country," too, were all over country radio.

“All Your’n” is Tyler Childers' ode to unconditional love with just the right amount of twang, while Ingrid Andress’ stunning “More Hearts Than Mine” is a cautionary tale of taking the next steps in a new relationship. Runaway June's "Buy My Own Drinks," conversely, is a track about loving yourself, and being comfortable with being single.

It was also a big year for incredible songs about the strength and complexities of being a woman: Miranda Lambert’s “Bluebird” is about finding the strength to face life’s challenges with grace and peace. In “Redesigning Women,” the Highwomen take a thought-provoking yet lighthearted look at the many, varied and often unnoticed hats women wear on a daily basis. And in “One Night Standards,” Ashley McBryde sings honestly about the reality of one-night stands from a woman’s perspective, offering a refreshing take on a tale as old as time.

