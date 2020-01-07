2019 Golden Boot Awards: Vote Now for New Artist of the Year

Welcome to the sixth annual Golden Boot Awards! The Boot’s fan-voted digital awards, the Golden Boot Awards feature 10 categories of staff-selected nominees who made waves in the country music world in 2019. Readers can vote for their preferred winner in each category as often as once per hour through 11:59PM ET on Jan. 23. We’ll announce the winners on the site on Jan. 24.

Country music fans discovered a diverse selection of new artists in 2019. British singer-songwriter Yola made waves with her debut album Walk Through Fire and an emotional verse on the Highwomen’s “Highwomen.” Tenille Townes also tugged at our heartstrings with her single “Somebody’s Daughter,” which won single, song and video of the year at the Canadian Country Music Association Awards in September.

With its ‘90s rock influences, Kalie Shorr’s debut album Open Book is as excellent as it is innovative. Singer-songwriter Joshua Ray Walker also released his debut album, a project that’s equal parts confessional and a masterclass in character writing.

While his debut album came out in 2018, Nashville native Mitchell Tenpenny continued to release great music with “Slow Ride,” a collaboration with Colt Ford. And after the success of his work on the A Star Is Born soundtrack, Lukas Nelson had a breakout year, seeing an increase in audience size at his live shows with his band Promise of the Real and releasing a new record featuring big-name musical guests including Margo Price, Kesha and Sheryl Crow.

Award-winning bluegrass musician Molly Tuttle also had a breakout year, releasing her full-length debut album (When You’re Ready) and getting Jason Isbell to sing on her track “Million Miles.” Ingrid Andress’ debut single, “More Hearts Than Mine,” meanwhile made history: It was the first and only debut single from a female artist to crack the Country Airplay Top 20 in 2019.

Songwriter Hardy, who co-wrote Blake Shelton’s hits “God’s Country” and “Hell Right,” struck out as a solo artist in 2019 with his chart-climbing single “Rednecker,” while Dillon Carmichael’s unique blend of narrative lyrics and Southern rock guitars on his debut album helped take him from Lynyrd Skynyrd cover band to artist to watch.

