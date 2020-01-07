2019 Golden Boot Awards: Vote Now for Music Video of the Year

Welcome to the sixth annual Golden Boot Awards! The Boot’s fan-voted digital awards, the Golden Boot Awards feature 10 categories of staff-selected nominees who made waves in the country music world in 2019. Readers can vote for their preferred winner in each category as often as once per hour through 11:59PM ET on Jan. 23. We’ll announce the winners on the site on Jan. 24.

From short films to star-studded clips, this year’s Golden Boot Awards nominees for Music Video of the Year were over the top in the best way. Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus called on some famous friends for their modern-day buddy Western in the “Old Town Road” video. The Highwomen, too, had help from a who’s-who of women in country music as they literally set fire to antiquated symbols of womanhood in the video for “Redesigning Women.”

Maren Morris also tackled the subject of womanhood in her “Girl” music video, which features moving visuals of female strength, friendships and self-expression. Runaway June, meanwhile, tended bar and followed their own paths to independence in their video for “Buy My Own Drinks,” while Kelsea Ballerini examined the shadow side of perfection in her “Homecoming Queen” video.

Tyler Childers’ trippy video for “All Your’n” is a magical metaphor for the intoxication of love (plus, a rooster plays a keyboard). And speaking of trippy: Chris Stapleton became a Lego superhero, fighting ninjas and a dragon all while never missing a note of a live show in his “Second One to Know” clip.

Dierks Bentley was “Living” and tapping into his inner child in his latest music video, but in her video for “Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” Ashely McBryde looked back on the career milestones she’s achieved over the last two years. Morgan Wallen’s short film for his cover of Jason Isbell’s “Cover Me Up” is a moving look at a veteran readjusting to civilian life while healing from both physical and emotional wounds.

Cast your vote for Music Video of the Year in the Golden Boot Awards poll below.