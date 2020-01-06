2019 Golden Boot Awards: Vote Now for Songwriter of the Year

Welcome to the sixth annual Golden Boot Awards! The Boot’s fan-voted digital awards, the Golden Boot Awards feature 10 categories of staff-selected nominees who made waves in the country music world in 2019. Readers can vote for their preferred winner in each category as often as once per hour through 11:59PM ET on Jan. 23. We’ll announce the winners on the site on Jan. 24.

Great songwriting has always been the backbone of country music, and this year’s Golden Boot Awards nominees for Songwriter of the Year wrote some of the biggest hits of 2019.

Hardy co-wrote Blake Shelton’s hits “God’s Country” and “Hell Right” while launching a solo career of his own, and Brandi Carlile wrote incredible songs for the Highwomen, the supergroup she joined this year. Shane McAnally, meanwhile, co-wrote five songs on Midland’s Let It Roll, as well as for the NBC songwriting competition show Songland.

Ashley Gorley had his songs recorded by Thomas Rhett, Jake Owen, Florida Georgia Line and more this year, while Erik Dylan co-wrote Riley Green’s “There Was This Girl,” which hit No. 1. Nicolle Galyon won Song of the Year at the ACMs for co-writing Dan + Shay’s “Tequila,” and Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna and Liz Rose, collectively known as the Love Junkies, recently collaborated on Carrie Underwood’s hit “Cry Pretty" and Miranda Lambert's "It All Comes Out in the Wash."

Busbee, who tragically died in September, helped shape the sound of Maren Morris’ Girl. Erin Enderlin released an EP series that showcased her skills as a top-notch storyteller. And Ray Fulcher released a solo EP and wrote for Luke Combs’ The Prequel EP.

Which one of these talented songwriters gets your vote for Songwriter of the Year in the Golden Boot Awards? Cast your vote below!