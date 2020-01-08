2019 Golden Boot Awards: Vote Now for Album of the Year

Welcome to the sixth annual Golden Boot Awards! The Boot’s fan-voted digital awards, the Golden Boot Awards feature 10 categories of staff-selected nominees who made waves in the country music world in 2019. Readers can vote for their preferred winner in each category as often as once per hour through 11:59PM ET on Jan. 23. We’ll announce the winners on the site on Jan. 24.

The country albums released in 2019 were as incredible as they were diverse. Maren Morris’ Girl is a genre-blending triumph full of love songs that shows just how broad a sound country can encompass. Miranda Lambert, meanwhile, released the excellent Wildcard, a rock ‘n’ roll tribute to love and relationships and all the mess that happens in between.

Country Squire, Tyler Childers’ sophomore album, proved he is one of Americana’s best and most unique storytellers. Case in point: “Ever Lovin’ Hand,” a song about masturbation that’s also a sweet reflection on long-distance love.

Midland and Jon Pardi released more traditional, boot-stompin’ country albums in 2019. Midland’s Let It Roll is as bold and audacious as their debut with quiet, tender moments (“Put the Hurt on Me”) sprinkled in, while Heartache Medication is Pardi’s ‘70s-influenced tribute to a simpler time with plenty of songs about love, courtship, alcohol and the intersection thereof.

With the opening line “I’ve never been worse, thanks for asking,” Kalie Shorr’s self-released debut album Open Book comes in real hot and doesn’t let up. It’s a ‘90s rock-inspired country record about coming into your own as a woman in 2019. The Highwomen’s self-titled debut also explores the nuances of womanhood with songs about women’s unsung contributions to the world (“Highwomen”), identities and sense of self (“Redesigning Women,” “My Name Can’t Be Mama”) and, of course, love (“If She Ever Leaves Me”).

Randy Houser’s Magnolia is a continuation of his bluesy earlier work with a confidence and finesse that only comes with experience, which is exactly what makes it a standout. Steve Earle’s tribute record to late folk-country songwriter Guy Clark (Guy), meanwhile, is as poignant and beautiful as it is a rollicking good time.

Mike and the Moonpies collaborated with the London Symphony Orchestra on their 2019 album Cheap Silver and Solid Country Gold, which is just that: solid country gold. Think honky-tonk, but make it classical.

