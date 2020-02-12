Wynonna Judd has teamed up with Grateful Dead founding member Bob Weir for a new take on the legendary rock band's track "Ramble on Rose." Press play above to listen to their take on the tune!

The collaboration, released on Wednesday (Feb. 12), comes just a week after the pair performed the track together at the Fillmore in San Francisco. Judd and Weir also performed the Grateful Dead classics "Althea," "Jack Straw" and "Truckin'" along with an assortment of Judd's solo hits from the '80s and '90s.

With this new studio recording of the track, first released by Grateful Dead in 1971, Judd takes the helm with her soulful vocals, while Weir comes in for harmonies and backing vocals on each chorus.

“They say that when the student is ready, the teacher appears,” Judd said in a press release. “Robert Weir showed up in my life just in time. And I am so very thankful to have yet another opportunity to celebrate our musical gifts together!”

This genre-bending collaboration seems like a natural evolution for Judd, who has been embracing an edgier sound that mixes country, rock, Americana and soul. She released her album Wynonna and the Big Noise, featuring four years ago and has been actively touring since.

She also recently teamed up with new Anti labelmate and singer-songwriter Cass McCombs to form an outfit called Frothy Pit. Judd dropped a song called "The Child," which she and McCombs wrote together, in September of 2019.

It's unclear when a follow-up album will be released from Judd, but she's staying busy in 2020 with tour dates scheduled throughout the spring.