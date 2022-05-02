With a string of No. 1 singles, many of which are considered country standards, the Judds -- mother Naomi and daughter Wynonna -- became one of the most successful duos in country music history.

Their familial ties, gift for shimmering harmony and knack for finding songs to which listeners can easily relate -- in effect making them part of the extended Judd family -- are but a few of the reasons the tunes on this list, as well as plenty of other Judds tracks, have withstood the test of time: