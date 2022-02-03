Wreckless Strangers Shine Bright in New Track ‘Sun State’ [EXCLUSIVE]

California country soul outfit Wreckless Strangers bring the heat in their brand new track "Sun State," which is premiering exclusively at The Boot today.

The sexy, fiery track was co-written by all six members of the group and features the incomparable Charlie Musselwhite on harmonica. With a mixture of powerhouse vocals, clever lyrical imagery and richly layered instrumentation, Wreckless Strangers show off their combined talents with every note.

"'Sun State' is a mentality...high energy, positivity,” lead vocalist and songwriter Amber Morris tells The Boot. “It came together so effortlessly as a collaboration. As songwriters and musicians we have to constantly ask ourselves what the song wants and needs. This song knew who it was. It has a force of its own, and drives unapologetically like the sun. We are so thrilled for all the love this tune is getting."

Take a listen to "Sun State" below:

"Sun State" is the first single off of the band's upcoming album When The Sun and a Blue Star Collide. The project was produced by Grammy Award-winning guitarist and songwriter Colin Linden, whose list of accomplishments include developing music for the television drama Nashville and touring alongside a list of musical legends, including Bob Dylan and Emmylou Harris. Linden also appears as a special guest, supplying his skills on guitar for "Sun State."

You can find more information about Wreckless Strangers music and touring plans via their official website. Fans can pre-save "Sun State" here prior to its official release tomorrow, Feb. 4.