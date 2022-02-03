Wreckless Strangers Shine Bright in New Track ‘Sun State’ [EXCLUSIVE]

Wreckless Strangers Shine Bright in New Track &#8216;Sun State&#8217; [EXCLUSIVE]

Jay Blakesberg

California country soul outfit Wreckless Strangers bring the heat in their brand new track "Sun State," which is premiering exclusively at The Boot today.

The sexy, fiery track was co-written by all six members of the group and features the incomparable Charlie Musselwhite on harmonica. With a mixture of powerhouse vocals, clever lyrical imagery and richly layered instrumentation, Wreckless Strangers show off their combined talents with every note.

"'Sun State' is a mentality...high energy, positivity,” lead vocalist and songwriter Amber Morris tells The Boot. “It came together so effortlessly as a collaboration. As songwriters and musicians we have to constantly ask ourselves what the song wants and needs. This song knew who it was. It has a force of its own, and drives unapologetically like the sun. We are so thrilled for all the love this tune is getting."

Take a listen to "Sun State" below:

"Sun State" is the first single off of the band's upcoming album When The Sun and a Blue Star Collide. The project was produced by Grammy Award-winning guitarist and songwriter Colin Linden, whose list of accomplishments include developing music for the television drama Nashville and touring alongside a list of musical legends, including Bob Dylan and Emmylou Harris. Linden also appears as a special guest, supplying his skills on guitar for "Sun State."

You can find more information about Wreckless Strangers music and touring plans via their official website. Fans can pre-save "Sun State" here prior to its official release tomorrow, Feb. 4.

