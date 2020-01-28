Miranda Lambert packs more than two dozen songs into her Wildcard Tour setlist, and at the very end, she and her band lead a massive sing-a-long featuring the trek's special guests, Cody Johnson and Lanco, and a major country hit. Press play above to watch Lambert, Johnson and Lanco's Brandon Lancaster cover "It's a Great Day to Be Alive."

On Friday night (Jan. 24) in Nashville, during a Wildcard Tour stop at the city's Bridgestone Arena, Lambert, Johnson and Lanco had the entire venue chiming in on the well-known chorus of "It's a Great Day to Be Alive." They and their bands concluded the song with a bow before walking offstage to end the night.

Written by Darrell Scott, "It's a Great Day to Be Alive" was recorded by the singer-songwriter for an album of his own in 1997. Jon Randall also recorded the track before Travis Tritt took the song to No. 2 on the country charts and earned a Top 40 Billboard Hot 100 hit with it in 2001.

In addition to her "It's a Great Day to Be Alive" sing-a-long, Lambert's Friday night set in Nashville featured her Wildcard album cut "Mess With My Head," her mega-hit "The House That Built Me," a cover of Alan Jackson's "Don't Rock the Jukebox" and plenty more. Her trio the Pistol Annies even made an appearance for a mini-set during Lambert's headlining performance.

Lambert began her Wildcard Tour on Jan. 16 in Tupelo, Miss. The Randy Rogers Band and Parker McCollum will open select shows in place of Johnson and Lanco. The tour is currently scheduled to conclude in early May.