Leave it to Lanco to give fans a wonderful love song. The "Greatest Love Story" band is giving fans another one with their new single “Save Me.”

The multi-platinum country group, who made a name for themselves via the multi-week chart-topper, recently released “Save Me," a declaration of sorts to their spouses. Written by frontman Brandon Lancaster, drummer Tripp Howell and bassist Chandler Baldwin, along Andy Albert and Andrew DeRoberts, the song is also yet another peek into Lanco's much-anticipated sophomore project.

“Brandon, Chandler and I were sitting on a Los Angeles patio one day, reminiscing about how trouble can sometimes follow us but we’re lucky to have our spouses to keep us in check,” Howell says regarding the new track. “We took the song back to Nashville and focused on how that right person can be the ying to your yang. We’re super proud of this one.”

Lanco's current single “What I See” is continuing to climb its way up the charts. The inspiring song has spawned the Love Runs Deep movement through the non-profit mobile app Purposity. Looking to make a difference, Lanco, along with their fans, have been able to fulfill more than 100 needs for one Nashville family from within the Metro Nashville Public Schools system who lost everything in the tornadoes that swept through the city and Middle Tennessee on March 3.

“We drive through the streets of Nashville often and still see damage everywhere from the tornados that left a lot of people with nothing,” Lancaster says. “We realized if neighbors were hurting before the pandemic because of that destruction, they are really hurting now with added COVID-19 circumstances. We wanted to help our neighbors in need, but we just did not know where to start. That is where Purposity comes in and we are thrilled to partner with them to create Team LANCO so we, along with our fans, can make a difference.”