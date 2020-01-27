Miranda Lambert packs the hits into her setlist on her Wildcard Tour, tearing through more than two dozen songs over the course of a couple hours. However, she also makes room for a cover or two, including Alan Jackson's "Don't Rock the Jukebox."

Readers can press play above to watch Lambert's raucous "Don't Rock the Jukebox" cover. On Friday night (Jan. 24) in Nashville, she sandwiched the track between the equally honky-tonk ready "Tequila Does," from her newest album, and the award-winning "Automatic."

Jackson scored a big hit with "Don't Rock the Jukebox" when he released it in 1991, as the lead single from his album of the same name. Co-written by the now-country icon, Roger Murrah and Keith Stegall, the song became Jackson's second consecutive No. 1 song.

In addition to her "Don't Rock the Jukebox" cover, Lambert's Friday night set in Nashville featured her recent single "It All Comes Out in the Wash," her mega-hit "Over You" and plenty more. Her trio the Pistol Annies even made an appearance for a mini-set during Lambert's headlining performance.

Lambert began her Wildcard Tour on Jan. 16 in Tupelo, Miss. Her Nashville stop, at the city's Bridgestone Arena, featured Cody Johnson and Lanco as special guests, but the Randy Rogers Band and Parker McCollum will also open select shows. The tour is currently scheduled to conclude in early May.