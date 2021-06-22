Lanco Will Be ‘Honky-Tonk Hippies’ on New EP and Fall 2021 Headlining Tour

Lanco are kicking off life post-COVID-19 pandemic with a new musical chapter and a tour to match. The country group have announced details for their five-song Honky-Tonk Hippies EP, which is due out in full on July 2 and was recorded at northern Alabama's legendary FAME Studios.

"For one band, the two things we love more than anything are playing shows and being in the studio," explains Lanco frontman Brandon Lancaster. "So the minute we were cleared, we booked FAME Studios and started planning this tour. Seeing the dates on a calendar helped us visualize being back onstage, and these songs reflect that feeling. We tracked everything live with all our pent-up energy, and it won't be long until we're out there with the fans crowd-surfing to it."

At least two members of the band had a hand in writing every track on the project, with Lancaster and bandmate Tate Howell co-penning all five. While fans will have to wait until July to hear the EP in full, those who sign up for the group's Fanco fan club membership will get immediate access to the title track of of Honky-Tonk Hippies.

This fall, Lanco will take their show on the road, bringing the five new tracks along with other recent releases including "Near Mrs." and "Save Me" to the stage on their headlining Fall 2021 Honky-Tonk Hippies Tour. The jaunt launches on Sept. 12 in Isle of Palms, S.C., at the Wind Jammer, where the band will share the stage with Ross Ellis.

The tour will then continue with 30 dates across the U.S., ultimately wrapping in Colorado in December. A full list of stops, as well as the Honky-Tonk Hippies tracklist, is below.

Lanco's Honky-Tonk Hippies Tracklist:

1. "Honky-Tonk Hippies" (Brandon Lancaster, Jared Hampton, Tripp Howell, Tate Howell)

2. "Wild Again" (Brandon Lancaster, Chandler Baldwin, Tripp Howell, Tate Howell)

3. "Moonlight Mingle" (Brandon Lancaster, Jared Hampton, Tate Howell)

4. "I Need a Beer" (Brandon Lancaster, Jared Hampton, Tripp Howell, Tate Howell)

5. "Price You Pay" (Brandon Lancaster, Chandler Baldwin, Jared Hampton, Eric Steedly, Tripp Howell, Tate Howell)

Lanco's 2021 Honky-Tonk Hippies Tour Dates:

Sept. 12 -- Isle of Palms, S.C. @ The Wind Jammer

Sept. 16 -- Athens, Ga. @ Georgia Theatre

Sept. 17 -- Tuscaloosa, Ala. @ Druid City Music Hall

Sept. 18 -- Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Signal

Sept. 24 -- Bay St. Louis, Miss. @ The Whiskey Barrel

Sept. 25 -- Huntsville, Ala. @ Von Braun Center - Mars Music Hall

Sept. 30 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Majestic Theatre

Oct. 1 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ 8 Seconds Saloon

Oct. 2 -- Grand Rapids. Mich. @ The Intersection

Oct. 14 -- Columbia, S.C. @ The Senate

Oct. 29 -- Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head Live

Oct. 30 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)

Nov. 4 -- Sioux Falls, S.D. @ The District

Nov. 5 -- Clear Lake, Iowa @ Surf Ballroom

Nov. 11 -- Milwaukee, Wisc. @ The Rave

Nov. 12 -- Rosemont, Ill. @ Joe's Live

Nov. 13 -- Rootstown, Ohio @ Dusty Armadillo

Dec. 1 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren

Dec. 3 -- San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues San Diego

Dec. 4 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ El Rey Theatre

Dec. 7 -- San Luis Obispo, Calif. @ Fremont Theater

Dec. 8 -- San Jose, Calif. @ Club Rodeo

Dec. 9 -- Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

Dec. 10 -- Chico, Calif. @ El Rey Theatre - Chico

Dec. 11 -- Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom

Dec. 12 -- Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SoDo

Dec. 14 -- Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory Spokane

Dec. 15 -- Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory Boise

Dec. 16 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot

Dec. 17 -- Denver, Colo. @ Grizzly Rose

