Lanco Will Be ‘Honky-Tonk Hippies’ on New EP and Fall 2021 Headlining Tour
Lanco are kicking off life post-COVID-19 pandemic with a new musical chapter and a tour to match. The country group have announced details for their five-song Honky-Tonk Hippies EP, which is due out in full on July 2 and was recorded at northern Alabama's legendary FAME Studios.
"For one band, the two things we love more than anything are playing shows and being in the studio," explains Lanco frontman Brandon Lancaster. "So the minute we were cleared, we booked FAME Studios and started planning this tour. Seeing the dates on a calendar helped us visualize being back onstage, and these songs reflect that feeling. We tracked everything live with all our pent-up energy, and it won't be long until we're out there with the fans crowd-surfing to it."
At least two members of the band had a hand in writing every track on the project, with Lancaster and bandmate Tate Howell co-penning all five. While fans will have to wait until July to hear the EP in full, those who sign up for the group's Fanco fan club membership will get immediate access to the title track of of Honky-Tonk Hippies.
This fall, Lanco will take their show on the road, bringing the five new tracks along with other recent releases including "Near Mrs." and "Save Me" to the stage on their headlining Fall 2021 Honky-Tonk Hippies Tour. The jaunt launches on Sept. 12 in Isle of Palms, S.C., at the Wind Jammer, where the band will share the stage with Ross Ellis.
The tour will then continue with 30 dates across the U.S., ultimately wrapping in Colorado in December. A full list of stops, as well as the Honky-Tonk Hippies tracklist, is below.
Lanco's Honky-Tonk Hippies Tracklist:
1. "Honky-Tonk Hippies" (Brandon Lancaster, Jared Hampton, Tripp Howell, Tate Howell)
2. "Wild Again" (Brandon Lancaster, Chandler Baldwin, Tripp Howell, Tate Howell)
3. "Moonlight Mingle" (Brandon Lancaster, Jared Hampton, Tate Howell)
4. "I Need a Beer" (Brandon Lancaster, Jared Hampton, Tripp Howell, Tate Howell)
5. "Price You Pay" (Brandon Lancaster, Chandler Baldwin, Jared Hampton, Eric Steedly, Tripp Howell, Tate Howell)
Lanco's 2021 Honky-Tonk Hippies Tour Dates:
Sept. 12 -- Isle of Palms, S.C. @ The Wind Jammer
Sept. 16 -- Athens, Ga. @ Georgia Theatre
Sept. 17 -- Tuscaloosa, Ala. @ Druid City Music Hall
Sept. 18 -- Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Signal
Sept. 24 -- Bay St. Louis, Miss. @ The Whiskey Barrel
Sept. 25 -- Huntsville, Ala. @ Von Braun Center - Mars Music Hall
Sept. 30 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Majestic Theatre
Oct. 1 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ 8 Seconds Saloon
Oct. 2 -- Grand Rapids. Mich. @ The Intersection
Oct. 14 -- Columbia, S.C. @ The Senate
Oct. 29 -- Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head Live
Oct. 30 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)
Nov. 4 -- Sioux Falls, S.D. @ The District
Nov. 5 -- Clear Lake, Iowa @ Surf Ballroom
Nov. 11 -- Milwaukee, Wisc. @ The Rave
Nov. 12 -- Rosemont, Ill. @ Joe's Live
Nov. 13 -- Rootstown, Ohio @ Dusty Armadillo
Dec. 1 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren
Dec. 3 -- San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues San Diego
Dec. 4 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ El Rey Theatre
Dec. 7 -- San Luis Obispo, Calif. @ Fremont Theater
Dec. 8 -- San Jose, Calif. @ Club Rodeo
Dec. 9 -- Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades
Dec. 10 -- Chico, Calif. @ El Rey Theatre - Chico
Dec. 11 -- Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom
Dec. 12 -- Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SoDo
Dec. 14 -- Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory Spokane
Dec. 15 -- Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory Boise
Dec. 16 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot
Dec. 17 -- Denver, Colo. @ Grizzly Rose
