Rare is the carefree summer song that doesn't lean heavy on rhyme, but Walker Hayes has one with his viral smash "Fancy Like." There's more brand references than actual rhymes in this song, but that doesn't mean his phrasing won't stick in your ears until the leaves fall.

Take the first verse, where "bangin'" and "maintenance" are coupled. Similar sound? Sure, but that's no rhyme. Same for "can't keep her off me" and "fries in her Frosty" in the first verse, and then "Tesla to impress her" and "Vespa" in the second.

Each line falls out with a twangy, hip-hop patter that melts like butter when it hits you. Bedazzled production elements (listen with headphones to hear the smart backing vocals) keep their shine even when set against blue-collar, even rural, themes. No, the Kardashians aren't eating Bourbon Street steak at Applebees, but country folk are.

Hayes' mind works in curious ways that at times leave him on the outside looking in as other, more radio-friendly songwriters score hits. Somehow, he's never compromised what makes him unique, and thank goodness. If anything, songs such as "Fancy Like" show his delightfully stubborn intent on bending the genre to him.

A TikTok video of Hayes dancing to "Fancy Like" with his daughter went viral, leading to the radio release of the song.

Monument Records

Walker Hayes' "Fancy Like" Lyrics:

My girl is bangin' / She's so low maintenance / Don't need no champagne poppin' entertainment / Take her to Wendy's / Can't keep her off me / She wanna dip me like them fries in her Frosty / But every now and then when I get paid / I gotta spoil my baby with an upgrade ...

Chorus:

Yeah, we fancy like Applebee's on a date night / Got that Bourbon Street steak with the Oreo shake / Get some whipped cream on the top, too / Two straws, one check, girl, I got you / Bougie like Natty in the styrofoam / Squeak-squeakin' in the truck bed all the way home / Some Alabama-jamma, she my Dixieland delight / Ayyy, that's how we do, how we do, fancy like, oh ...

Fancy like, oh / Fancy like, oh / Fancy like, oh ...

Uh, don't need no Tesla to impress her / My girl is happy rollin' on a Vespa / Don't need no mansion to get romancin' / She's super-fine, double-wide, slow dancin' / But every now and then when I get paid / I gotta spoil my baby with an upgrade ...

Repeat Chorus

Fancy like my new, clean blue jeans without the holes in 'em / Country kisses on my lips without Skoal in 'em / Yeah, she probably gon' be keeping some Victoria's Secrets / Maybe a little Maybelline, but she don't need it / In the kitchen light, radio slows down / Boxed wine and her up-do goes down ...

Repeat Chorus