Texas alt-country outfit Vandoliers have released their brand new track "Before the Fall," giving fans a preview of their upcoming record The Vandoliers, due out Aug. 12.

Lead vocalist Joshua Fleming, bassist Mark Moncrieff, drummer Trey Alfaro, fiddler Travis Curry, electric guitarist Dustin Fleming and multi-instrumentalist Cory Graves rekindle the rollicking, genre-bending magic that has captivated their dedicated fanbase since they first formed in 2015.

In "Before the Fall," the band grapple with a relationship that's coming apart at the seams. That painful, often all-too-familiar mix of anger, hurt and disappointment leads to a moment of questioning if their love was ever actually real at all.

"I have known for so long / You would leave me in the end," Fleming proclaims. "Was it the plan all along / Did you just pretend you could live without? / But I, I can’t / Live without you."

Take a listen to "Before the Fall" below:

"Before the Fall" is the first track released from The Vandoliers, which was recorded in Denton, Texas with production from Eric Delegard. The project was recorded during a two-week span in March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic began to cause lockdowns across the globe. Like many artists during this time, the band was forced to completely rethink and adjust their plans for the release. They returned to the studio later that November with a new perspective that helped to mold the record's evolved, layered soundscape and thoughtful lyricism.

“We wanted to make an album that had the same power as our live performance — a tight, big sound,” Fleming said in a statement. “Through trial and error, label closure, fatherhood, sobriety, relapse, the album grew on its own stylistically. After the hardest two years of my life, we created a collection of songs that push us as musicians, songs that reaffirmed my place as a songwriter and a faith in ourselves as a band I don’t think we had before.”

Vandoliers are currently prepping for their first European tour, which kicks off later this month and includes shows in Sweden, Denmark, Spain and the U.K. At the end of July, they'll kick off a lengthy stint of U.S. shows, including a July 29 appearance at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium supporting Turnpike Troubadours. You can see a full list of the band's upcoming American tour dates below. Additional ticketing information can be found at Vandoliers' official website.

Vandoliers 2022 Tour Dates:

July 22 – Godley, Texas @ Del Norte Tacos

July 29 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium ^

Aug. 5 – Tyler, Texas @ Stanleys

Aug. 11 – Austin, Texas @ 3Ten at ACL

Aug. 12 – Dallas, Texas @ Kessler Theatre

Aug. 13 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Beer City Music Hall

Aug. 14 – Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck

Aug. 16 – Omaha, Neb. @ Reverb

Aug. 17 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Turf Club

Aug. 18 – Madison, Wis. @ The Sessions at McPike

Aug. 19 – Wisconsin Dells, Wis. @ Showboat Saloon

Aug. 23 – Bozeman, Mont. @ Live From The Divide

Aug. 26 – Greeley, Colo. @ Friday Fest

Aug. 27 – Denver, Colo. @ Cervantes OtherSide

Aug. 28 – Colorado Springs, Colo. @ LuLus

Sept. 14 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ The Lost Horizon *

Sept. 15 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ Rec Room *

Sept. 16 – Ardmore, Pa. @ Ardmore Music Hall *

Sept. 17 – Hummelstown, Pa. @ Englewood Barn *

Sept. 18 – Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage *

Sept. 20 – Newport, Ky. @ Southgate House Revival *

Sept. 21 – Columbus, Ohio @ The Bluestone *

Sept. 22 – Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues Cleveland *

Sept. 23 – Detroit, Mich. @ Saint Andrews Hall *

Sept. 24 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Elevation at The Intersection *

Sept. 25 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave II *

Sept. 27 – Madison, Wis. @ Majestic Theatre *

Sept. 28 – La Crosse, Wis. @ Cavalier Theater *

Sept. 29 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly’s *

Sept. 30 – Carmi, Ill. @ Carmi VFW

Oct. 1 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ HI-FI Annex *

Oct. 2 – Chicago, Ill. @ Thalia Hall *

Oct. 6 – Marble Falls, Texas @ Brass Hall

Oct. 7 – Dallas, Texas @ State Fair of Texas

Oct. 8 – Mineral Wells, Texas @ Crazy Water Festival

^ supporting Turnpike Troubadours

* w/ Old 97’s