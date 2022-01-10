Turnpike Troubadours Announce New 2022 Tour Dates

It's been just a few weeks since Turnpike Troubadours officially announced their reunion, but the group is already gearing up for more tour dates this spring.

Earlier this morning (Jan. 10), the Oklahoma-based country outfit shared the news that they'll be hitting the road for three weekends beginning in May. They'll perform at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth, Texas on April 22 and 23, Floore's in Helotes, Texas on May 6, along with a stop at Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa, Okla. on May 8 and 9. The new dates will take place ahead of the band's already announced, sold out two-night stop at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo. with Shovels & Rope and Reckless Kelly on May 13 and 14.

The string of shows marks the band's return after a three year hiatus, during which frontman Evan Felker became sober, remarried his wife, Staci, and welcomed their first child together, a girl named Evangelina Hartford Felker. Additional tour dates are expected to be announced in the weeks and months to come, but are expected to be shorter and more spread out than the lengthy treks the band booked in earlier years. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Felker noted the importance of balancing the band's workload and time with family to keep a happy and healthy lifestyle intact.

Tickets for the Tulsa, Fort Worth and Helotes tour stops will go on sale this Friday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. CST. You can find more information on ticketing via Turnpike Troubadours' official website.

Turnpike Troubadours, 2022 Tour Dates:



April 22 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob's Texas

April 23 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob's Texas

May 6 - Helotes, Texas @ Floore's

May 8 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain's Ballroom

May 9 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain's Ballroom

May 13 - Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

May 14 - Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre