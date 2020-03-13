Travis Tritt Has a New Album, Produced By Dave Cobb, Coming Soon

Travis Tritt is gearing up to release his first new album in 12 years. The country star has inked a deal with Big Noise Music Group to release the currently untitled record later this year.

For his new project, Tritt teamed up with acclaimed producer Dave Cobb. The Grammy winner has worked on records by the Highwomen, Jason Isbell and Chris Stapleton.

“I’m very excited about recording the new album with Dave Cobb," Tritt says in a statement. "I’m also glad to be partnering with the Big Noise team, and I’m looking forward to promoting this album with them in my corner.”

Although most details about Tritt's next project are still unknown, it will mark the start of an exciting new chapter for the country star. Tritt is best known for his string of country hits in the 1990s, including the No. 1 tracks "Can I Trust You With My Heart," "Best of Intentions," "Help Me Hold On," "Anymore" and "Foolish Pride." The Grammy-winning artist hasn't released a full-length record of original material since 2007's R&B-influenced The Storm.

Most recently, Tritt collaborated with the Hot Country Knights -- Dierks Bentley and his band clad in '90s wigs and attire -- for their debut single, "Pick Her Up." Tritt also appears in the song's music video, along with Saved By the Bell actor Tiffani Thiessen.

"Pick Her Up" will be featured on Hot Country Knights' upcoming record The K Is Silent. That album is due out on May 1.