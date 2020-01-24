The Hot Country Knights only just released their debut single on Thursday (Jan. 23), but they managed to pull in a big-name star for their first-ever music video. There's a familiar face in the "Pick Her Up" clip -- and, no, we're not talking about Travis Tritt or Knights lead singer Douglas "Doug" Douglason, who looks an awful lot like Dierks Bentley.

The "Pick Her Up" music video, which readers can watch above, finds the Hot Country Knights offering dating advice to a guy who "finally got the nerve to ask that little girl / [He's] been diggin' on if she wants to go out." Yes, that's Tiffani Thiessen, aka Saved By the Bell's Kelly Kapowski, as the object of his affection.

Naturally, the Knights know just what to do: They teach the dude how to dance, show him how to kiss her and fix up his ... uh, sweet ride. Flame decals on his pickup truck and sleeves ripped off his shirt, our newly mulleted friend shows up at Thiessen's door ... and she's smitten.

'90s country star Tritt assists on "Pick Her Up" and in its accompanying video, which Wes Edwards directed: He and the Hot Country Knights are performing at the club Thiessen and her new beau go out to. Naturally, there's plenty of line dancing.

“Travis Tritt is our longtime spirit animal and we have spent many a long night in the back of the van dreaming of working with or maybe even for Tiffani,” says Douglason in a press release. “When UMG finally came around and signed us ... they were two of our demands for the music video.”

Bentley, who is producing the Hot Country Knights, co-wrote "Pick Her Up" with Brett and Jim Beavers. The Knights -- leader Douglason, bass player Trevor Travis, guitarist Marty Ray "Rayro" Roburn, keytar / fiddle player Terotej "Terry" Dvoraczekynski, steel guitarist Barry Van Ricky and percussionist Monte Montgomery -- have previously made sporadic live appearances, often opening up for Bentley, and will release a full album this spring.

"This is all original material, and it's the best stuff to come out of Nashville since, like, 1999. I'm excited for the fans to hear it," Douglason shared at a Thursday press conference.

"And I'm excited for them to buy it," added Roburn.