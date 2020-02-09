Travis Tritt has been making noise in country music for more than 30 years. Since the late 1980s, the prolific singer and songwriter has released 12 studio albums, seven of which have been certified platinum or higher.

Those dozen albums have resulted in more than 40 charting singles, with five No. 1 hits among them. Tritt has nabbed a couple of Grammy Awards along the way, too.

We scoured this country-fried Southern rocker's catalog and compiled a list of Tritt's 10 best songs -- singles, duets and everything in between. Read on to see where your favorites ended up.