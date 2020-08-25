Recently, most conversations about Billy Ray Cyrus have to do with his role in the monstrously successful remix of Lil Nas X's trap-country crossover, "Old Town Road." But what the kids listening to that track might not realize is that this isn't Cyrus' first dance with a nationwide craze.

Cyrus started one of those nearly three decades ago, with "Achy Breaky Heart," the song that country music fans loved, loved to hate, and line-danced to all the way back in 1992. But he's also had a full career between "Achy Breaky Heart" and "Old Town Road," and that's what we're looking at today. Read on for a look at his five best songs.