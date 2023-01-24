It may not seem as though country music has taken center stage at the Super Bowl all that often, but throughout the big game's history, more than a dozen of the genre's artists have performed during pre-game festivities and at halftime.

Super Bowl organizers have more often selected country stars to sing the National Anthem (or, occasionally, "America the Beautiful") before the game's kickoff. Over the years, everyone from Charley Pride to Carrie Underwood has helped attendees and viewers feel some patriotic pride.

In 2017, that was Luke Bryan's job, and in 2021, Eric Church joined forces with Jazmine Sullivan to rock Tampa's Raymond James Stadium. Last year, Mickey Guyton made history by becoming the first black female country singer ever to perform the "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the Super Bowl.

Halftime shows, meanwhile, have largely favored pop and rock acts over country ones, but a few of the genre's stars have gotten to take that important stage. Kid Rock, Shania Twain and Doug Kershaw have all been part of previous Super Bowl halftime performances -- but country music really got its (half)time to shine in 1994.

On Feb. 12, 2023, Chris Stapleton will take the spotlight to perform the national anthem for football's biggest day. Until then, click through the photo gallery below to learn more about each of the country stars who have performed during the Super Bowl: