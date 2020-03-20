Trace Adkins’ ‘Better Off’ is a Love Anthem for Staying In [LISTEN]

As country fans and artists alike hunker down and stay home in order to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, Trace Adkins' new song, "Better Off," is a particularly timely message about the perks of staying in.

"Everybody's goin' out tonight, but I got something else on my mind / A long list of reasons why we're better off stayin' in," he sings in the sultry song's first verse. "I've been missing you all week, a little one-on-one is what I need / A little me-and-you party..."

Adkins' new tune was written by Nashville songwriting heavyweights Hillary Lindsey, Corey Crowder and Liz Rose. In addition to sharing the song, the singer is debuting a performance music video that was actually filmed just hours before a tornado ripped through Nashville and Middle Tennessee just after midnight on March 3.

"I loved the venue. It's an old slaughterhouse in north Nashville that has been repurposed as a video and photo shoot location," Adkins tells CMT, who premiered the video. "The night shot from the top of the roof, looking back towards the Nashville skyline, was just beautiful...It's a bit surreal to think [the tornado] touched down a few hours later, just a few blocks from where we were."

The release of "Better Off" comes just days after Adkins announced his brand-new deal with Verge Records and a new musical chapter on the horizon.

"My desire to create and release new music is as strong now as when I first started," the singer commented when he announced the new partnership. "Better Off" is Adkins' first single in three years.

50 Country Albums Everyone Should Hear Before They Die

Filed Under: #NewMusicEveryday, Trace Adkins
Categories: Country News, Music Videos, Songs
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top